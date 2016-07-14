FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essar Steel Algoma says consortium agreement terminated term lenders intend to proceed independently
July 14, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Essar Steel Algoma says consortium agreement terminated term lenders intend to proceed independently

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Essar Steel Algoma Inc

* Consortium agreement terminated; term lenders intend to proceed independently

* Received notice from term lenders that consortium agreement between kps capital partners lp and certain term lenders has been terminated

* Term lenders have indicated they remain committed to going-concern outcome for algoma and all of its stakeholders

* Seeking an adjournment of motion for approval of asset purchase agreement Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

