#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cincinnati Financial announces preliminary estimate for Q2 storm losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Financial Corp :

* Announces preliminary estimate for second-quarter storm losses

* Expects its second-quarter results to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately $160 million to $170 million

* Estimates its second-quarter 2016 property casualty combined ratio will be in range of 98 percent to 101 percent

* One-third of second-quarter catastrophe losses came from hail damage to commercial properties in San Antonio, Texas, area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

