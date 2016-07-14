FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences announces changes in board of directors
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences announces changes in board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Arcadia Biosciences Inc :

* Arcadia Biosciences announces changes in board of directors

* Arcadia Biosciences Inc says resignation of two members of its board of directors, effective July 9, 2016

* Matthew Ankrum, James Reis notified co of resignations by email in response to a personnel decision made by Arcadia’s CEO

* “Ketkar had declined to extend a formal written offer to a CFO candidate after making a verbal proposal of employment terms”

* “Committed to recruiting new independent directors and a CFO”

* “Board had selected candidate following a coordinated search prior to Ketkar’s employment, which began on May 23, 2016” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
