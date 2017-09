July 14 (Reuters) - Glaukos Corp :

* Glaukos announces planned retirement of chief financial officer Richard L. Harrison

* Company has initiated a search to identify a replacement for Mr. Harrison

* Harrison will remain in his current role until a successor is named and he has agreed to assist with an orderly transition