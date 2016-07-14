BRIEF-Equity Bancshares to merge with Community First Bancshares

July 14 (Reuters) - Equity Bancshares Inc

* Equity bancshares, inc. Announces merger agreement with community first bancshares, inc.

* Equity will acquire all outstanding common shares of cfbi pursuant to definitive merger agreement

* Equity expects merger to be approximately 26% accretive to diluted earnings per share in 2017

* At effective time of merger shareholders of cfbi to have right to get approximately $185.74 per share

* Equity expects merger to be 25% accretive to eps in 2018

* Each outstanding share of cfbi stock to represent right to get fixed exchange ratio of 7.261 shares of equity class a stock, $27.30 in cash

* Equity will issue a total of 2.7 million shares worth approximately $58.7 million

* To pay an aggregate of $10.1 million in cash to cfbi shareholders

* Expects merger to be about 9.0% dilutive to tangible book value per share at deal closing

