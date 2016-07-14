FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Equity Bancshares to merge with Community First Bancshares
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Equity Bancshares to merge with Community First Bancshares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Equity Bancshares Inc

* Equity bancshares, inc. Announces merger agreement with community first bancshares, inc.

* Equity bancshares, inc. Announces merger agreement with community first bancshares, inc.

* Equity will acquire all outstanding common shares of cfbi pursuant to definitive merger agreement

* Equity expects merger to be approximately 26% accretive to diluted earnings per share in 2017

* At effective time of merger shareholders of cfbi to have right to get approximately $185.74 per share

* Equity expects merger to be 25% accretive to eps in 2018

* Each outstanding share of cfbi stock to represent right to get fixed exchange ratio of 7.261 shares of equity class a stock, $27.30 in cash

* Equity will issue a total of 2.7 million shares worth approximately $58.7 million

* To pay an aggregate of $10.1 million in cash to cfbi shareholders

* Expects merger to be about 9.0% dilutive to tangible book value per share at deal closing

* Aggregate transaction value of $68.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.