a year ago
BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental says it executed a bond extension agreement with holder of outstanding 6.5% secured bond
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 1:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental says it executed a bond extension agreement with holder of outstanding 6.5% secured bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - West Mountain Environmental Corp

* Executes bond extension agreement with 6.5% secured bond holder and closes convertible debenture private placement

* Says executed a bond extension agreement effective July 11, 2016 with holder of outstanding 6.5% secured bond

* Pursuant to terms of agreement, maturity date of 6.5% secured bond is extended to March 31, 2017

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to fund amounts payable by co to holder upon execution of bond extension agreement

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
