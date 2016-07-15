FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports Q2 earnings per share $1.82
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 15, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports Q2 earnings per share $1.82

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc -

* PNC reports second quarter 2016 net income of $989 million, $1.82 diluted EPS

* Q2 earnings per share $1.82

* Net interest income of $2.1 billion for Q2 decreased $30 million, or 1 percent, compared with Q1

* Says net charge-offs were $134 million for Q2 and $149 million for Q1

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc says board of directors raised quarterly dividend on common stock to 55 cents per share, an increase of 4 cents per share

* Provision for credit losses declined to $127 million for Q2 from $152 million in Q1

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc says pro forma fully-phased in Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.2 percent at June 30, 2016

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc says transitional Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.6 percent at both June 30, 2016

* Says net interest margin was 2.70 percent for Q2 of 2016 compared with 2.75 percent for Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.