a year ago
July 15, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says Q2 earnings per share $0.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp:

* U.S. Bancorp reports record revenue and net income for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.83

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly return on average common equity 13.8 percent versus 14.3 percent last year

* Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in Q2 of 2016 was $2,896 million, an increase of $126 million

* Says company's provision for credit losses for Q2 of 2016 was $327 million, which was $3 million (0.9 percent) lower than prior quarter

* Says total net charge-offs in Q2 of 2016 were $317 million, compared with $315 million in Q1 of 2016

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 9.5 percent at June 30, 2016, compared with 9.5 percent at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
