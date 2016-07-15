BRIEF-Citigroup says allowance for loan losses of $12.3 bln at Q2 end

July 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc :

* Citigroup reports second quarter 2016 earnings per share of $1.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GCB revenues of $7.7 billion decreased 6 pct

* Citigroup’s allowance for loan losses was $12.3 billion at quarter end, compared to $14.1 billion at end of prior year period

* “Will significantly increase amount of capital returned to our shareholders over next year”

