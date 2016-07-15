FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citigroup says allowance for loan losses of $12.3 bln at Q2 end
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 1:35 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Citigroup says allowance for loan losses of $12.3 bln at Q2 end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc :

* Citigroup reports second quarter 2016 earnings per share of $1.24

* Q2 earnings per share $1.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GCB revenues of $7.7 billion decreased 6 pct

* Citigroup’s allowance for loan losses was $12.3 billion at quarter end, compared to $14.1 billion at end of prior year period

* “Will significantly increase amount of capital returned to our shareholders over next year”

* Qtrly ICG revenues of $8.8 billion increased 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

