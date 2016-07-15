FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polaris says Q2 sales volumes up 42 pct
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polaris says Q2 sales volumes up 42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Polaris Materials Corp :

* Polaris announces Q2 sales volumes and business update

* Sales volumes in Q2 2016 were 946,000 tons, an increase of 83% over Q1 2016 and 42 pct over Q2 2015.

* Shipments in quarter were 936,000 tons, which was within our expected range of 0.9 to 1.1 million tons.

* Are currently expecting shipments in Q3 2016 in range of 700,000 to 900,000 tons, including up to 2 deliveries to long beach

* For full year, maintain expectation of sales volumes within target range of 3.2 million to 3.5 million tons

* Are on track to achieve our target sales volume range for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

