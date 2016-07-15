FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports Q2 EPS of $1.01
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports Q2 EPS of $1.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo reports $5.6 billion in quarterly net income

* Q2 earnings per share $1.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $22.2 billion

* Qtrly total average loans of $950.8 billion, up $80.3 billion, or 9 percent, from Q2 2015

* Says net interest income in Q2 2016 increased $66 million from Q1 2016 to $11.7 billion

* Qtrly net charge-offs of $924 million, up $274 million from Q2 2015 on higher losses in oil and gas portfolio

* Q2-end return on equity of 11.70 percent versus 11.75 percent at Q1-end

* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.4 billion, down $184 million from Q1 2016

* Qtrly net interest margin was 2.86 percent, down 4 basis points from Q1 2016

* Qtrly net charge-offs were 0.39 percent of average loans (annualized), up from 0.30 percent

* Q2-end common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 10.6 percent versus 10.6 percent at Q1-end

* Qtrly residential mortgage loan originations were $63 billion in Q2, up $19 billion linked quarter

* Q2 efficiency ratio of 58.1 percent, compared with 58.7 percent in Q1

* Total loans were $957.2 billion at June 30, 2016, up $9.9 billion, or 1 percent, from March 31, 2016

* Qtrly nonperforming assets decreased $433 million from Q1 2016 to $13.1 billion

* Increased quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share under company's 2015 comprehensive CCAR submission

* "Q2 purchases were made at interest rate levels above those available late in quarter, after 'Brexit' vote"

* "Continue to have capacity for additional deployment of liquidity, but will remain disciplined in our investment approach" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.