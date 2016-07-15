BRIEF-Herbalife, FTC reach settlement agreement

July 15 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd

* Herbalife and the Federal Trade Commission reach settlement agreement

* "settlement does not change Herbalife's business model as a direct selling company"

* Herbalife ltd says Herbalife and Illinois attorney general also reached a settlement, and company agreed to pay $3 million as part of this separate agreement

* With settlement agreement announced today, FTC's investigation of herbalife is complete

* Herbalife also agreed to make a $200 million payment to FTC as part of settlement.

* With conclusion of Illinois investigation, company is not aware of any active investigations by any other state attorney general

* Board of directors unanimously approved settlements

* Herbalife board of directors frees Carl Icahn to acquire up to 34.99% of company's outstanding common shares

* Says terms of settlement apply only to company's sales in U.S., which comprise approximately 20% of total net sales

* Says as part of settlement, company agreed to new procedures and enhancements to some policies that already exist

* "appointed Henry Wang, presently deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer, to lead company's implementation efforts"

* "I have the greatest confidence in Herbalife's CEO, Michael Johnson," Carl Icahn says

* Many of terms agreed will be implemented over next 10 months

* Granted Carl Icahn enterprises right to increase size of maximum ownership position in herbalife to up to 34.99% from 25%

* Herbalife's 13-member board of directors will continue to include five members designated by Icahn parties

* Those who have membership with herbalife, and those coming into business, will be categorized as either a preferred member or distributor

* Distributors will be compensated based upon retail sales and will provide receipts for their transactions

* Board of directors voluntarily established an oversight committee of board that will ensure full compliance with terms of agreement