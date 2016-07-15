FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates announces June 30 assets under management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc :

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Announces june 30, 2016 assets under management and performance fees

* Estimated assets under management as at June 30, 2016, were $8.3 billion

* June AUM increased by $99 million or 1.2% from march 31, 2016

* Estimates that performance fees earned during six months ended june 30, 2016, were approximately $1.0 million

* Special dividend of $0.10 per share was paid on February 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

