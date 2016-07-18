FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties announces primary offering of common stock
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties announces primary offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Upon completion of offering, Blackstone and Farallon funds will own about 26 pct and 2.3 pct of Hudson Pacific, respectivel

* 402,314 shares from total offering being offered by certain funds affiliated with Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C.

* Hudson Pacific Properties announces primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders

* Underwritten public offering of 16 million shares of common stock

* 15.6 million shares offered by co and 402,314 shares offered by certain funds affiliated with Farallon Capital Management

* To use proceeds to acquire an aggregate of 15.5 million common units of limited partnership interest in Hudson Pacific Properties, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.