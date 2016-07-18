FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NCI Building Systems to sell 9 mln shares of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - NCI Building Systems Inc:

* NCI Building Systems announces sale of 9,000,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders and concurrent stock repurchase

* Following closing of share repurchase, company intends to cancel shares it repurchases from selling stockholders.

* Share repurchase is pursuant to its previously announced $50 million stock repurchase program

* Previous $50 million stock repurchase program was authorized to be increased to up to aggregate of $56.3 million of common stock

* Separate agreement with selling stockholders to repurchase $45 million of common stock directly from selling stockholders

* Pursuant to its previously announced $50 million repurchase program, board authorized increase of repurchase up to an aggregate of $56.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
