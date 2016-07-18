FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lennox sees FY 2016 GAAP EPS $6.45-$6.85 from cont operations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lennox sees FY 2016 GAAP EPS $6.45-$6.85 from cont operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.61, revenue view $3.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lennox international inc says reiterating capital expenditure guidance of approximately $95 million

* Lennox international reports record profit in second quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.53 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.52 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 3 to 7 percent

* Q2 revenue $1.019 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.50 to $6.90 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.45 to $6.85 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.