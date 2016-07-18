FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CSW Industrials, Newtyn Management reach agreement
July 18, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CSW Industrials, Newtyn Management reach agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - CSW Industrials Inc

* Newtyn has withdrawn its nominee for election at annual meeting of stockholders to be held on august 8, 2016

* Csw industrials inc says in addition, agreement provides that board will consider adoption of a stock repurchase program

* Newtyn has agreed to vote in favor of board's nominee, mr. Michael r. Gambrell

* Newtyn will participate in development of position profile of 1 of 2 new directors expected to be appointed in candidate search

* Csw industrials and newtyn management reach agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

