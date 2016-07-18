BRIEF-ParkerVision inks patent license and settlement agreement with Samsung

July 18 (Reuters) - ParkerVision Inc
* Settlement and patent license agreement with samsung for perpetual, worldwide license of parkervision's current patent portfolio
* Parkervision will file a motion to dismiss its claims against samsung in two united states district court cases
* Companies agreed not to disclose specific financial terms of agreement
* Co will file a motion to terminate samsung from a pending u.s. International trade commission investigation