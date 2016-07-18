FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-ParkerVision inks patent license and settlement agreement with Samsung
July 18, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ParkerVision inks patent license and settlement agreement with Samsung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - ParkerVision Inc

* Settlement and patent license agreement with samsung for perpetual, worldwide license of parkervision's current patent portfolio

* Parkervision will file a motion to dismiss its claims against samsung in two united states district court cases

* Parkervision enters into patent license and settlement agreement with samsung

* Companies agreed not to disclose specific financial terms of agreement

* Co will file a motion to terminate samsung from a pending u.s. International trade commission investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

