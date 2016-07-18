BRIEF-Smith & Wesson's Battenfeld Technologies to buy Taylor Brands

July 18 (Reuters) - Smith & Wesson Holding Corp

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says deal valued at $85.0 million

* Transaction is expected to have no impact on co's operational and financial results for fiscal 2017 Q1 ending july 31, 2016

* Bti Tools Llc, a unit of Battenfeld Technologies Inc, will purchase substantially all assets of Taylor Brands, Llc

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says intend to complete asset purchase of Taylor Brands with cash on hand