a year ago
BRIEF-Smith & Wesson's Battenfeld Technologies to buy Taylor Brands
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Smith & Wesson's Battenfeld Technologies to buy Taylor Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Smith & Wesson Holding Corp

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says deal valued at $85.0 million

* Transaction is expected to have no impact on co's operational and financial results for fiscal 2017 Q1 ending july 31, 2016

* Bti Tools Llc, a unit of Battenfeld Technologies Inc, will purchase substantially all assets of Taylor Brands, Llc

* Smith & Wesson's Battenfeld Technologies to acquire Taylor Brands

* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says intend to complete asset purchase of Taylor Brands with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
