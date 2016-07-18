FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sovran Self Storage acquires LifeStorage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Sovran Self Storage Inc :

* Sovran Self Storage Inc says deal valued at $1.3 billion.

* Wells Fargo Securities Llc acted as financial advisor and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey also acted as a financial advisor to Sovran

* Deal was funded with proceeds of a 6.9 million share common stock offering in May and June 2016 sale of $600 million of 10 year notes

* Citigroup Global Markets Inc acted as exclusive financial advisor to LifeStorage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

