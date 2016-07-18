BRIEF-Sovran Self Storage acquires LifeStorage

July 18 (Reuters) - Sovran Self Storage Inc :

* Sovran Self Storage Inc says deal valued at $1.3 billion.

* Wells Fargo Securities Llc acted as financial advisor and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey also acted as a financial advisor to Sovran

* Sovran Self Storage Inc acquires LifeStorage

* Deal was funded with proceeds of a 6.9 million share common stock offering in May and June 2016 sale of $600 million of 10 year notes

* Citigroup Global Markets Inc acted as exclusive financial advisor to LifeStorage