a year ago
BRIEF-Burlington Stores sees Q2 2017 adj earnings $0.28-$0.30/shr
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Burlington Stores sees Q2 2017 adj earnings $0.28-$0.30/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Burlington Stores Inc

* Sees Q2 comparable store sales to increase between 4.2% and 4.5%

* Expect new senior secured credit facility to comprise a single tranche of term loans maturing in 2021

* Burlington stores Inc announces launch of debt repricing transaction and increases operating results guidance for the second quarter ending july 30, 2016

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 to $0.30

* Seeking commitments from lenders under a new senior secured credit facility for an aggregate principal amount of $1,117 million

* Burlington Stores Inc says expects new senior secured credit facility to comprise a single tranche of term loans maturing in 2021

* For 13 weeks ending july 30, expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $88 to $90 million; adjusted net income per share of $0.28 to $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
