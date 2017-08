July 18 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson Pacific Properties announces pricing of primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders

* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc says pricing of an underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [HPP.N ] (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)