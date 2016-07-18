BRIEF-Winpak Q2 earnings per share $0.39

July 18 (Reuters) - Winpak Ltd :

* Winpak Ltd says capital spending for 2016 is projected to be between $80 million and $90 million

* Winpak Ltd says "Canadian dollar still remains at a lower level versus its US counterpart than a year ago"

* Winpak reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $204.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company remains optimistic with regard to volume growth and earnings performance for balance of 2016

* Continue to pursue acquisition opportunities in co's core competencies of sophisticated packaging for food, beverage, healthcare applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: