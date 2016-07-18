FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Winpak Q2 earnings per share $0.39
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Winpak Q2 earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Winpak Ltd :

* Winpak Ltd says capital spending for 2016 is projected to be between $80 million and $90 million

* Winpak Ltd says "Canadian dollar still remains at a lower level versus its US counterpart than a year ago"

* Winpak reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $204.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company remains optimistic with regard to volume growth and earnings performance for balance of 2016

* Continue to pursue acquisition opportunities in co's core competencies of sophisticated packaging for food, beverage, healthcare applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.