a year ago
BRIEF-Netflix reports second quarter 2016 results
July 18, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Netflix reports second quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc :

* Netflix Releases Second Quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly international streaming net additions 1.52 million versus co's forecast of 2 million

* Sees Q3 International Streaming net additions 2 million

* Qtrly U.S. Streaming net additions 0.16 million versus co's forecast of 0.50 million

* "This year the regulatory climate in China for our service has become more challenging."

* Sees Q3 Total Shr (Including DVD) $0.05

* Qtrly Total Streaming net additions 1.68 million versus company's forecast of 2.50 million

* sees Q3 International Streaming revenue $846 million

* Sees Q3 U.S. Streaming net additions 0.30 million

* sees Q3 Total Streaming net additions 2.30 million

* Sees Q3 U.S. Streaming revenue $1.31 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Grew by 1.7m members in Q2 finishing with over 83 million members

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* sees Q3 total streaming revenue $2.16 billion

* Netflix On China - "We continue to explore options"; says in the meantime, have plenty of work to do in newly opened markets

* "We are growing, but not as fast as we would like or have been"

* "Over the second half of this year, we'll complete ungrandfathering"

* Continue to expect to run around breakeven on a net income basis in 2016 and to generate material profits in 2017 and beyond

* On China - "no change to our view that in the US netflix can reach 60-90 million members"

* Global membership forecast for Q3 includes impact from olympics, "on par with what we experienced four years ago"

* Expect US contribution margin to improve year over year in both Q3 and Q4

* Qtrly total earnings per share (including DVD) $0.09

* Anticipate meeting 40% US contribution margin target by 2020, or even earlier

* Global membership forecast for Q3 does not include any boost in the US from the Comcast X1 launch due to uncertainty on timing

* " We will drive operating profit growth in 2017 by reducing our international losses and continuing to grow U.S. profit"

* Now that we are 6 months in, will localize Netflix in Poland and Turkey with addition of local language in user interface, subtitles, dubbing

* Qtrly "churn ticked up slightly and unexpectedly", coincident with press coverage of plan to ungrandfather longer tenured members

* In the US, netflix will be available on the Comcast X1 settop box later this year Source text - bit.ly/2a6JV76 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

