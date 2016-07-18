FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eclipse Resources provides Q2 2016 operational update
July 18, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eclipse Resources provides Q2 2016 operational update

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp :

* For full year 2016, company is raising its production guidance by approximately 7% to 220 to 225 MMCFE per day

* Currently has approximately 75% of its expected 2017 oil production hedged at average floor price $46.00/MMBTU

* Company's pro forma liquidity with affect for offering as of June 30, 2016 was approximately $334 million with a cash balance of $237 million

* Currently drilling its third well in dry gas portion of its utica shale acreage

* Eclipse Resources Corporation provides second quarter 2016 operational update and schedules second quarter 2016 financial and operational results conference call

* Eclipse Resources Corp qtrly net production averaged 236.1 MMCFE per day, which was 18% above our previously issued guidance

* Currently has approximately 85% of its expected 2017 natural gas production hedged at average floor price $2.84/MMBTU

* Since resuming operations in 2nd quarter, company has drilled 2 gross (2.0 net) operated utica shale wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

