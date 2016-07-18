FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sabre Corp announces closing of incremental revolver
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sabre Corp announces closing of incremental revolver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Sabre Corp :

* Closing of an incremental revolving credit facility and an incremental term loan credit facility

* New revolver and term loan a facility mature on july 18, 2021, subject to an earlier springing maturity of November 19, 2018

* Proceeds of $600 million incremental term loan a facility to pay down $470 million of revolving and term loan b loans under existing credit facility

* Sabre Corporation announces closing of incremental revolver, incremental term loan and amendments to its credit facilities

* $400 million revolver replaces company's existing $405 million revolving credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

