a year ago
BRIEF-Yahoo qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.46
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yahoo qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc :

* Qtrly Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Qtrly price-per-click increased 8 percent compared to Q2 of 2015

* "our board has made great progress on strategic alternatives"

* Yahoo! Inc qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.46

* Q2 cost of revenue (TAC) $466 million versus $200 million

* Yahoo! Inc qtrly MAVENS revenue $504 million versus $401 million

* Excluding impact of this change, Q2 GAAP revenue would have been $1,055 million, a 15 percent decline from Q2 of 2015

* Excluding impact of change due to search agreement, Q2 cost of revenue - TAC would have been $214 million, a 7 percent increase from q2 of 2015

* Through disciplined expense management and focused execution, co delivered q2 results that met guidance across board and in some areas exceeded it

* Yahoo reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly number of paid clicks decreased 24 percent compared to q2 of 2015

* Q2 GAAP revenue $1,308 million versus $1,243 million

* Q2 GAAP revenue, cost of revenue - TAC impacted by required change in revenue presentation related to eleventh amendment to Microsoft search agreement

* Q2 number of ads sold increased 9 percent compared to q2 of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 price-per-ad decreased 15 percent compared to Q2 of 2015

* Yahoo! Inc qtrly mobile revenue $378 million versus $252 million

* During Q2, determined that there were indicators suggesting it is likely that fair value of Tumblr reporting unit is less than carrying amount

* Recorded non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $395 million and non-cash intangibles impairment charge of $87 million related to Tumblr reporting unit

* Goodwill, intangibles impairment charges resulted from factors, including fall in projected Tumblr operating results, estimated future cash flows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

