a year ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-IDEX reaffirms FY earnings per share view $3.70 to $3.75
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-IDEX reaffirms FY earnings per share view $3.70 to $3.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects source, adds dropped words in fourth bullet)

July 18 (Reuters) - IDEX Corp :

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IDEX Corp says for full year, expect flat organic growth with operating margin between 20.5 and 21.0 percent

* Q2 revenue view $544.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports second quarter EPS of 99 cents; Reaffirms full year EPS guidance of $3.70 - $3.75

* Q2 earnings per share $0.99

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $3.70 to $3.75

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.90 to $0.92

* "Long-term impact from recent BREXIT decision is relatively unknown"

* Qtrly net sales $549.7 million versus $514.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
