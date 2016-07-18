FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Axis Capital estimates Q2 catastrophe, weather-related pretax losses of $104 mln
July 18, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Axis Capital estimates Q2 catastrophe, weather-related pretax losses of $104 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts headline; corrects source; adds dropped words in fourth bullet)

July 18 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd :

* Preliminary estimate of Q2 2016 catastrophe and weather-related pre-tax losses is $104 million

* Company was impacted by 20 events globally with estimated industry insured losses in excess of $19 billion

* Major natural catastrophes affecting industry during quarter include Fort McMurray wildfires, Japanese, Ecuadorian earthquakes, European floods

* Provides preliminary estimate of catastrophe and weather-related net losses impacting second-quarter results

* Of the total estimate, $71 million is from major natural catastrophes and $33 million is from weather events for Q2

* Says within insurance segment, pre-tax net losses of $41 million primarily arose from U.S. Weather events in Q2

* Within reinsurance segment, pre-tax net losses of $63 million primarily arose from major natural catastrophes for CO in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
