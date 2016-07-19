FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sciclone Pharmaceuticals plans to remain independent publicly traded company
July 19, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sciclone Pharmaceuticals plans to remain independent publicly traded company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* No longer continuing active discussions with potential acquirers

* Expects that non-gaap earnings per share on a fully diluted basis to be in range of $0.70 to $0.74 for year

* Plans to remain independent publicly traded co as it continues to execute on strategic growth plan for core commercial business

* "none of bids under discussion reflected a premium to company's recent trading price"

* During review part of process, company did receive interest from a number of prospective acquirers

* Sciclone provides update on strategic review process

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.74

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $158 million to $163 million

* Plans to remain an independent publicly traded company

* Guidance for full-year 2016 financial results. Company expects 2016 revenues to be in range of $158 million to $163 million

* Board will continue to evaluate additional strategic opportunities while continuing to focus on growing company's business

* Discussions ended without an offer board was willing to pursue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

