BRIEF-Mercantile Bank Corp announces retirement of CEO

July 19 (Reuters) - Mercantile Bank Corp

* Robert B. Kaminski Jr. Will be appointed president and ceo effective January 1, 2017

* Mercantile bank corporation announces retirement of president and CEO Michael Price and planned succession of Robert Kaminski

* Price will remain chairman and an executive officer until annual shareholders' meeting scheduled for may 2018

* Kaminski will continue to serve in his current role as executive vice president and chief operating officer until January 1, 2017