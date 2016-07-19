FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comerica posts Q2 earnings of $0.58/share
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Comerica posts Q2 earnings of $0.58/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc:

* Comerica reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 net interest income $445 million versus $421 million last year

* Expense reductions to be achieved through an approximately 9 percent reduction in workforce

* Revenue enhancements expected to be approximately $30 million by year-end 2017, which increase to approximately $70 million by year-end 2018

* Cost reductions to be achieved by streamlining operational processes, real estate optimization including consolidating 40 banking centers

* Sees 2016 net interest income higher, primarily reflecting benefits from December 2015 short-term rate increase

* Sees 2016 provision for credit losses higher, reflecting q1 2016 reserve build for energy

* Sees FY 2016 average loans modestly higher, in line with gross domestic product growth

* "Believe with reserve allocation at over 8 percent of energy loans as of June 30, we are adequately reserved"

* Estimated Q2 Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.48 percent versus. 10.53 percent last year

* Q2 provision for credit losses $49 million versus. $47 million last year

* Efficiency and revenue initiative actions identified to-date expected to drive an additional $230 million in annual pre-tax income by year-end 2018

* Actions through "gear up" expected to deliver additional annual pre-tax income of approximately $230 million by year-end 2018

* Expect efficiency ratio to improve, declining to low 60 percent range by end of 2017

* Pre-Tax restructuring charges of $140 million to $160 million in total are expected to be incurred through 2018

* Restructuring charges associated with gear up initiative are not expected to impact pace of repurchases

* Board of directors will consider increasing quarterly dividend to 23 cents per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
