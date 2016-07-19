BRIEF-Philip Morris says Q2 adjusted earnings $1.15/ share

July 19 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc

* Q2 revenue $19 billion

* Q2 revenue view $6.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly cigarette shipment volume of 209.3 billion units, down by 4.8 percent

* Qtrly cigarette shipment volume was particularly impacted by declines in low-margin geographies

* Revises 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast for currency only to be in a range of $4.45 to $4.55, at prevailing exchange rates, versus $4.42 in 2015

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $4.47, revenue view $26.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $4.45 to $4.55

* Expect growth to be skewed towards second half of this year, and Q4 in particular

* Revises 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast for improved currency

* Philip Morris International Inc says "Nevertheless, we remain fully on track to deliver our full-year guidance, revised today for improving currency" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: