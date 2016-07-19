FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aleris secures new multi-year contract with Airbus
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aleris secures new multi-year contract with Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Aleris International Inc

* Secures new multi-contract starts in 2017 and also includes supply of wing skin material

* Contract includes supply of material from company's facilities in Koblenz, Germany and Zhenjiang, China

* Year contract with Airbus for significantly expanded range of aluminum products

* Signed a new multi-year contract with Airbus to supply aluminum plate and sheet to be used in production of all Airbus aircraft programs

* Contract supply of material from company's facilities in Zhenjiang, China represents a $350 million Greenfield project for Aleris

* China facility was qualified by Airbus for production of aerospace material in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

