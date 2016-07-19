BRIEF-Aleris secures new multi-year contract with Airbus

July 19 (Reuters) - Aleris International Inc

* Secures new multi-contract starts in 2017 and also includes supply of wing skin material

* Contract includes supply of material from company's facilities in Koblenz, Germany and Zhenjiang, China

* Year contract with Airbus for significantly expanded range of aluminum products

* Signed a new multi-year contract with Airbus to supply aluminum plate and sheet to be used in production of all Airbus aircraft programs

* Contract supply of material from company's facilities in Zhenjiang, China represents a $350 million Greenfield project for Aleris

* China facility was qualified by Airbus for production of aerospace material in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)