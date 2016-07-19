BRIEF-Grainger Q2 earnings per share $2.79

July 19 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc :

* Company also revised its 2016 sales and earnings per share guidance

* Grainger reports results for the 2016 second quarter

* Q2 sales $2.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.58 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $2.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $11.20 to $12.20

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.89

* Expects 2016 sales growth of 1 to 4 percent

* "Canadian business continued to be affected by low oil prices, fires in Fort McMurray and unfavorable foreign exchange"

* Quarter included $6 million of restructuring costs for u.s. Segment

* FY2016 earnings per share view $11.94, revenue view $10.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)