BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics appoints new board member

July 19 (Reuters) - Antibe Therapeutics :

* Anticipates that final results will be available for release by mid-august

* Antibe Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of New Board Member And Provides Update On Phase 2 Trial Of Atb-346

* Elected to pay in-kind all interest due July 15, 2016 under company's 10% senior secured convertible debentures due October 15, 2018

* Aggregate July 15, 2016 interest payment under debentures in amount of $79,521.56 has been added to principal amount of debentures