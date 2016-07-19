FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NRG Energy intends to commence offering of $1 bln in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
July 19, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NRG Energy intends to commence offering of $1 bln in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc :

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 8.25% senior notes due 2020

* NRG Energy Inc Announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Intends to commence an offering of $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem portion of its outstanding 7.875% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

