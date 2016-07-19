BRIEF-Kansas City Southern says Q2 earnings $1.11/ share

July 19 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern

* Kansas City Southern reports second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $1.11

* Q2 revenue $569 million versus I/B/E/S view $573 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating ratio of 61.3 percent, compared with 68.1 percent in Q2 2015.

* In Q2 of 2016, company recognized a $34 million Mexican fuel excise tax credit, reflecting a benefit for first half of 2016

* Kansas City Southern says Q2 carload volumes were unchanged compared to Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: