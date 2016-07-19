FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Prologis posts Q2 earnings of $0.52/share
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prologis posts Q2 earnings of $0.52/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc:

* Prologis reports second quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prologis Inc says for Q2 net effective same store NOI increased 6.1 percent

* FY net earnings guidance increased $0.89 at midpoint, primarily a result of an increase in expected gains from disposition of real estate

* Prologis sees FY 2016 core FFO share $2.52 to $2.58

* Prologis says "in spite of Brexit, our key business drivers remain intact, and we do not anticipate a material operational impact"

* Holding midpoint of 2016 core FFO guidance constant

* Qtrly revenues $602 million versus $510 million

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.