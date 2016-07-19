BRIEF-Tile Shop says Q2 adjusted earnings $0.14/share

July 19 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc

* Tile Shop reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $84.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $84.4 million

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc says net sales grew 11.3% to $84.3 million for q2 of 2016

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year net sales $322 million- $329 million

* Sees full-year comparable store sales mid to high single digits

* Sees full-year capital expenditures of about $30 million

* Sees full-year non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41 - $0.45

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: