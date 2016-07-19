BRIEF-Millennial Lithium to acquire Argentina lithium project

July 19 (Reuters) - Millennial Lithium Corp :
* At this time, company is not disclosing project location or project vendor
* Financing will see company issue a total of two and half million units at a price of $0.65 cents per unit
* Millennial Lithium enters into agreement to purchase Argentina lithium project and announces concurrent financing
* Has sufficient working capital to cover operating expenses and planned expenditures on other properties for next 12 months
* Engaging in non-brokered private placement financing, proceeds will finance financial obligations resulting from agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: