BRIEF-Millennial Lithium to acquire Argentina lithium project
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Millennial Lithium to acquire Argentina lithium project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Millennial Lithium Corp :

* At this time, company is not disclosing project location or project vendor

* Financing will see company issue a total of two and half million units at a price of $0.65 cents per unit

* Millennial Lithium enters into agreement to purchase Argentina lithium project and announces concurrent financing

* Has sufficient working capital to cover operating expenses and planned expenditures on other properties for next 12 months

* Engaging in non-brokered private placement financing, proceeds will finance financial obligations resulting from agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

