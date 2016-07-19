FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast amends and extends bank credit agreement
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast amends and extends bank credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :

* Sinclair amends and extends bank credit agreement

* Obtained extension of maturity date of certain loans, commitments under its existing bank credit facility until July 31, 2021

* Amount is comprised of $485.2 million in revolving credit commitments and $139.5 million of term loan A loans

* Extended maturity date of 80.3 pct of pro rata commitments under revolving credit facility, term a loans from April 9, 2018 to July 31, 2021

* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says remaining $153.5 million of outstanding term a loans will mature April 9, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

