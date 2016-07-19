BRIEF-At&T reaches 2 tentative agreements with International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers

July 19 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc :
* AT&T, IBEW reach two tentative agreements covering former DirecTV employees
* Says reached two tentative agreements with international brotherhood of electrical workers
* One agreement covers more than 1,600 employees in company's Field Services Group, located in 14 states
* The other agreement covers about 1,300 employees working in call centers in Boise, Idaho and Missoula, Mont
* Agreements focus on wages, health care, pension, and work rules, and will be submitted to union's membership in coming days
* Says negotiations covering ibew-represented former DirecTV employees in 14 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: