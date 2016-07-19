FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-At&T reaches 2 tentative agreements with International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-At&T reaches 2 tentative agreements with International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc :

* AT&T, IBEW reach two tentative agreements covering former DirecTV employees

* Says reached two tentative agreements with international brotherhood of electrical workers

* One agreement covers more than 1,600 employees in company's Field Services Group, located in 14 states

* The other agreement covers about 1,300 employees working in call centers in Boise, Idaho and Missoula, Mont

* Agreements focus on wages, health care, pension, and work rules, and will be submitted to union's membership in coming days

* Says negotiations covering ibew-represented former DirecTV employees in 14 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
