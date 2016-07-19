FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $1.19 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc :

* No revenue was recognized for three months ended June 30, 2016 and 2015

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces second quarter 2016 financial results and recent corporate developments

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $1.19 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $1.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Had $134.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
