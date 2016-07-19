FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group Q2 earnings per share $0.36
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc :

* Interactive Brokers Group announces 2Q2016 results

* Results for quarter include a $2 million loss on currency diversification strategy due to strengthening of U.S. dollar

* Qtrly customer accounts grew 15% to 357 thousand and customer equity increased 12% to $73.7 billion from year-ago quarter

* Qtrly market making segment income before income taxes decreased 83% to $5 million in quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly commission and execution fees decreased 3% from year-ago quarter driven by lower customer option contracts and stock shares volume

* Q2 revenue view $373.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In light of increasing importance of China to business, added Chinese renminbi to better reflect global diversification of businesses

* Removed South Korean won (KRW), Brazilian real (BRL) components to better reflect global diversification of businesses

* Interactive Brokers Group announces 2Q2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 revenue $369 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* Qtrly net interest income increased 11% from year-ago quarter and other income grew 56% over same period

* Qtrly total revenues $387 million versus $405 million

* New composition contains 15 currencies, one fewer than prior composition

* Qtrly total darts increased 5% from year-ago quarter to 648 thousand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

