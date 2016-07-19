FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hudson's Bay Co announces $400 mln mortgage refinancing
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hudson's Bay Co announces $400 mln mortgage refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co

* Says new loan will mature in august 2021 and has an average interest rate fixed at approximately 4.3%

* Says additional proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings on company's revolving credit facility

* Hudson's Bay Co announces U.S. $400 million mortgage refinancing

* Net proceeds used to refinance existing mortgage and reduce outstanding revolving credit facility

* New loan will mature in august 2021 and has an average interest rate fixed at approximately 4.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

