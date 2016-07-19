BRIEF-Cintas announces Q4 revenue of $1.27 bln

July 19 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp

* Cintas Corp announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $1.27 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.25 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.35 to $4.45 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.15 billion to $5.225 billion

* Fy earnings per share view $4.30, revenue view $5.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S