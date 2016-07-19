FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bill Barrett expects to realize Q2 cash commodity derivative gain of $25 mln
July 19, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bill Barrett expects to realize Q2 cash commodity derivative gain of $25 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp :

* Expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $25.0 million in q2 due to positive derivative positions

* For remainder of 2016, approximately 7,750 barrels per day of oil is hedged at an average wti price of $72.57 per barrel

* Sees q2 commodity price differentials to benchmark pricing before commodity derivative gains to approximate natural gas less $0.16 mcf versus nwpl

* Bill barrett corporation provides second quarter 2016 commodity price and derivatives update

* Sees q2 commodity price differentials to benchmark pricing before commodity derivative gains to approximate oil less $5.66 price per barrel versus wti

* Continues to realize lower oil price differentials as Denver-Julesburg and Uinta Basin infrastructure expands and local pricing improves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

