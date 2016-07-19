BRIEF-Wintrust Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.90

July 19 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corporation :

* Says acquisition of first community financial corporation is expected to be completed by late q3 or early q4 of 2016

* In q3 expect to complete announced acquisition of certain performing loans from an affiliate of ge capital franchise finance.

* Reports Record Second Quarter 2016 Net Income, An Increase Of 14% Over Prior Year, And Year-To-Date 2016 net income of $99.2 million, an increase of 20% over prior year

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total assets increased by 16% on an annualized basis to $24.4 billion

* Qtrly net interest income $175.3 million versus $156.9 million