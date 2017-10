July 19 (Reuters) - Navig8 Product Tankers Inc :

* Announces $66.0 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility To Provide Post-Delivery financing for two 74,000 DWT LR1 product tankers

* Credit facility provides financing of approximately 65% of contract price of four vessels